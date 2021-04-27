PHOTOS: Hagaon HaRav Dovid Schustal Visits Waterbury Community

April 25th, 2021 will be marked as a historic day in Waterbury, CT. After much Torah growth over the last few years including a brand new Kollel, Harav Dovid Schustal, Rosh Hayeshiva Bais Medrash Govoha, paid a visit to witness and be mechazek this growth.

Harav Dovid began his trip with a visit to the Yeshiva K’tana where he spoke to the hundreds of boys in Grades 1-8. He spoke about the privilege of being a torah yid and how lucky we are to have mitzvos. He spoke of the special zechus that tinokos shel bais raban have. Following the drasha the boys each received a warm shalom aleichem.

From there the Rosh Hayeshiva went to the Yeshiva Gedola and Kollel where he addressed hundreds from the community and talmidim and yungelite from the neighboring Naugatuck Yesodei Hatorah. Harav Dovid remarked that he has heard so much about the growth of Waterbury but eina doma shemiya leriya and to see it is so much greater. He gave a powerful shmuz about kabalos hatorah. The Rosh Hayeshiva then met with the kollel yungelite.

The Rosh Hayeshiva spent the entire afternoon meeting with Rabbanim and baalei battim being mechazek many in the community!

