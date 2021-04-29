Netanya Man Successfully Resuscitated After Drowning In Community Pool

Early on Wednesday afternoon, a man in his 60s drowned in a community pool on HaUniversita Street in Netanya.

Emergency medical personnel dispatched to the scene performed CPR on the man, and successfully resuscitated him.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Lidan Findling who lives nearby was one of the first responders at the scene and attached a defibrillator that provided an electric shock.

Findling said: “When I arrived at the scene I saw the man who had already been pulled out of the water by the lifeguard. The man was not breathing and had no pulse. The lifeguard had initiated CPR and together with other first responders who arrived at the scene, we carried on the resuscitation efforts including attaching the defibrillator from the pool.

Thankfully, after receiving the initial shock from the defibrillator, the man’s pulse returned. Once he was stabilized he was transported to Laniado Hospital for further care.”

