Rav Asher Arielli: “We Have To Heed The Devar Hashem”

HaRav Asher Arielli, the famed Maggid Shiur at the Mir Yerushalayim, spoke divrei chizzuk this week about the Meron disaster, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

“I was asked to speak a few words,” Rav Arielli said. “I’m not worthy but on the other hand, it’s impossible not to address it.”

“דרך הנביאים שמעו דבר ה’. When nevuah ended, the devar Hashem remained. It’s written by Rivka that there was the devar Hashem. The mefarshim explain that the hanhaga of Hakadosh Baruch Hu with us is the devar Hashem. When there’s a punishment from Shamayim, this the dibbur of the devar Hashem. And it appears that the most recent dibbur was a dibbur to everyone – to all chugim and eidos.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu spoke with us harshly. The dibbur was harsh. We went through the coronavirus – and Hakadosh Baruch Hu is telling us that we still need ‘dibbur.’ Surely this obligates us to examine what Hashem has done to us. I say clearly – it should be clear – I’m a small person, I don’t know why this happened. But we’re obligated to band together, to show Hakadosh Baruch Hu that we heard. If we don’t hear, it will come again.”

“It explains in the Gemara that the talmidim of Rebbe Akiva didn’t act respectfully with each other. Rebbe Akiva opened a new yeshivah and the foundation of the second yeshivah was acting respectfully with others. Rebbe Shimon was one of the five talmidim of the new yeshivah, founded on the yesod of bein adam l’chaveiro.”

“We have disagreements but we’re still brothers. If disagreements lead to disqualifying others, it’s treif! Is it necessary to ‘passul’ those who don’t think like you? This was the root of Rebbe Akiva’s new yeshivah. They built the Beis Medrash on this yesod, to be mechazeik in this, that each person helps the other.”

“All the shevatim were in the Beis Hamikdash. We need to show Hakadosh Baruch Hu that we heard the devar Hashem and we want to be mechazeik in this inyan – to act respectfully with each other.”

“Hashem will help. We’ll be mechazeik in Bein Adam L’chaveiro. We’re standing before Kabbalas HaTorah. How are we mekabel Torah? יחן שם נגד ההר כאיש אחד בלב אחד.”

