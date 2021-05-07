Would You Buy a Soda Called “Mei Maves”?

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It may not be the best name for marketing a new soda brand. “Mei Maves” literally means, “Waters of Death.”

And the question is: Would you buy this brand?

Answer?

You already are.

The results of a study are just in. The study followed 95,464 registered nurses from 1991-2015. Essentially, those who drank at least 2 servings a day of sugar sweetened sodas – doubled their risk of early onset colorectal cancer of those drinking less than one serving a week. The study was done by Yin Cao, ScD, MPH, of Washington University in St. Louis, and co-researchers.

What about three servings a day? Each extra serving added 16%. In the ages 13 to 18, it is even worse. Each serving-per-day increment had a 32% higher risk of early-onset Colorectal cancer.

FACTS

Five percent of men get colorectal cancer. Four percent of women get colon cancer. It is the second leading cause of death in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 140,000 Americans are diagnosed annually with colorectal cancer, and more than 50,000 people die from it.

An innocent child is undergoing great suffering. Insurance won’t cover, and the family is drowning. Please help if you can.

THE MITZVOS

Are there Mitzvos involved in avoiding sugary drinks?

This author believes that there are three:

the Mitzvah of “veNishmartem me’od b’nafshosaichem (Dvarim 4:9) – the Mitzvah of protecting our health and well-being.

The verse later on (Dvarim 4:15), “Rak hishamer lecha” is understood by most Poskim to actually comprise an actual second Mitzvah (See Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita Shaar HaTeshuvos #25) – to take special care.

There is a third Mitzvah, “V’Chai Bahem – And you shall live by them” (VaYikra 18:5).

Since the percentage of Jews in the United States is about 2.1 percent, and more than 50,000 die from this type of cancer each year – following these three Mitzvos can save 500 lives a year. The conclusion? Stop regularly drinking soda.

