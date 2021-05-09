POETIC JUSTICE? Iranian Catches On Fire While Burning Israeli Flag [SEE THE VIDEO]

Anti-Iranian regime activist Masih Alinejad posted a video of Iranians burning an Israeli flag in honor of Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on Friday, the last Friday of Ramadan.

Ironically, the fire engulfed the person holding the flag and he fled the scene in terror.

Quds Day was established in Iran in 1979 in support of the Palestinians and in opposition to Yom Yerushalayim in Israel, when the Jewish state marks the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City after the Six-Day War in 1967.

Israeli security forces are bracing for a renewed outbreak of Arab violence on Yom Yerushalayim, which is on Sunday night and Monday this year, May 9th and 10th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)