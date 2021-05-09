POETIC JUSTICE? Iranian Catches On Fire While Burning Israeli Flag [SEE THE VIDEO]

Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally, with the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower seen at left, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 7, 2021. Iran held a limited anti-Israeli rally amid the coronavirus pandemic to mark the Quds Day. After the late Ayatollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution and founder of present-day Iran, toppled the pro-Western Shah in 1979, he declared the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as an international day of struggle against Israel and for the liberation of Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Anti-Iranian regime activist Masih Alinejad posted a video of Iranians burning an Israeli flag in honor of Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on Friday, the last Friday of Ramadan.

Ironically, the fire engulfed the person holding the flag and he fled the scene in terror.

Quds Day was established in Iran in 1979 in support of the Palestinians and in opposition to Yom Yerushalayim in Israel, when the Jewish state marks the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City after the Six-Day War in 1967.

Israeli security forces are bracing for a renewed outbreak of Arab violence on Yom Yerushalayim, which is on Sunday night and Monday this year, May 9th and 10th.

