3 Rockets In AM, IDF Tanks Attack Gaza, 39 Fires From Terror Balloons

Sirens blared in the Sderot area on Monday morning at 6:20 a.m. after three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.

At least one of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Also on Monday morning, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Ghasan Alyan announced that the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza will be closed immediately due to rocket fire from Gaza and the continuous launching of terror balloons.

“The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for everything that happens in and out of the Gaza Strip against the State of Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of the country,” Alyan said.

Israel also closed the Gaza fishing zone on Sunday, the second time in three weeks that the fishing zone has been closed due to an escalation in terror.

Overnight Sunday, the IDF attacked a number of Hamas military bases in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent rocket fire and launching of terror balloons.

The attacks followed the firing of two rockets at Ashkelon on Sunday evening as well as a second firing of rockets later Sunday night, with both rockets landing within the Strip. Another rocket was fired from Gaza overnight, hitting an open area near the Gaza border.

Dozens of incendiary and explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel on Sunday, igniting at least 39 fires in southern Israel and shutting down train service between Ashkelon and Netivot, with at least one balloon landing on the train tracks.

Three wheat fields sustained significant damage and 5,500 dunams of lands in the Be’eri nature reserve were burned.

Firefighters still battling blazes in southern Israel, after at least 39 fires sparked from incendiary balloons launched from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nABptDBLKB — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 9, 2021

Firefighters still battling blazes from Gaza incendiary balloons. Video from the Simhoni Forest. pic.twitter.com/0mDaZUVtUs — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 9, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)