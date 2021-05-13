Tehillim: HaRav Shalom Cohen Underwent Medical Procedure In The Hospital

Chacham HaRav Shalom Cohen, the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, underwent a complex medical procedure in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The Rosh Yeshivah has waited a number of months for the treatment, which was arranged with the assistance of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rosh Yeshivah, who is over 90, בלעה”ר, will remain in the hospital for observation for the next few days.

The public is asked to daven for his refuah: רבי שלום כהן בן תופחה מלכה לרפואה שלמה בתוך שאר חולי עמו ישראל.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)