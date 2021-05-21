WATCH: 2 Ex-IDF Golani Soldiers Spar With Arab Mob In Manhattan

An Arab mob sparred with two Jews on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Wednesday, who turned out to be not only Israelis but former Golani IDF soldiers.

It’s not clear what provoked the scuffle but one of the Israelis is seen in the video holding an Israeli flag.

Policemen quickly arrived at the scene and fended the mob off and it appears from the video that the Arabs resorted to throwing objects at the Jews instead, namely shoes.

At the end of the video, policemen are seen arresting one of the Israelis for unknown reasons but perhaps he threw the first punch.

VIEWER DISCRETION NEEDED ON VIDEOS BELOW

Video of the attempted assault on the two Jewish men. pic.twitter.com/3iEIIHfupV — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) May 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)