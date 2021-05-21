Rockets & A 2nd Chareidi Tragedy: What Did HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Say?

In light of the multiple tzaros that have befallen Klal Yisrael in recent weeks, and specifically the Chareidi community in Israel, many are wondering how to respond.

Many have turned to HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsy for answers and on Wednesday, the Gadol’s responses were published.

“Although we’re not aware of the cheshbonos of Shamayim but we see that the Midas HaDin is ‘taut,’ rachmana litzlan, it’s appropriate to be mechazeik in Torah, which protects and saves, and in tefillah, which never returns empty and has the power to tear up evil decrees, as well as to be careful with hilchos netilas yedayim,” HaRav Chaim’s response stated.

“And since Galus comes to the world on Shemittas HaEretz, when they’re waging war against the residents of Eretz HaKodesh, one should be mechazeik in learning the halachos of Sheviis and we’ll quickly have a yeshua.”

