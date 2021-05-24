French Hill Missionary Spotted In Beit Shemesh Sans “Costume”

Michael Elk, the Christian missionary who had infiltrated the French Hill Chareidi community of Jerusalem, was spotted in Beit Shemesh san his Chareidi “disguise,” B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Elk was reportedly exploring the possibility of moving to the city and was seen visiting the local council and community center and local stores.

Apparently, Elk is not planning on moving back to the States in the wake of the discovery of his true identity. Anti-missionary groups had said that they were working on having him deported from the country but as of now, he seems to be searching for another place in Israel to settle down.

