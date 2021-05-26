BBC Opens Probe Into Reporter Who Wrote “Hitler Was Right”

The BBC has launched a probe into one of its reporters who wrote “Hitler was right” on Twitter.

Tala Halawa, a Ramallah-based digital reporter who wrote for BBC as recently as last week, wrote the tweet in 2014 when she was working for a Palestinian radio station, JTA reported.

“#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #Hitler was right #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza,” the tweet stated.

A screenshot of the tweet was published on Sunday by Honest Reporting, an Israeli organization that “promotes fairness and accuracy in media coverage of Israel.”

“These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC, but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating,” a BBC spokesperson told JTA on Sunday.

Halawa has been working for BBC since 2017 and prior to that, she worked for six months as a researcher for The New Yorker.

Halawa deleted her Twitter account since the screenshot was published.

