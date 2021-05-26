BBC Opens Probe Into Reporter Who Wrote “Hitler Was Right”

The BBC has launched a probe into one of its reporters who wrote “Hitler was right” on Twitter.
Tala Halawa, a Ramallah-based digital reporter who wrote for BBC as recently as last week, wrote the tweet in 2014 when she was working for a Palestinian radio station, JTA reported.
“#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #Hitler was right #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza,” the tweet stated.
A screenshot of the tweet was published on Sunday by Honest Reporting, an Israeli organization that “promotes fairness and accuracy in media coverage of Israel.”
Tala Halawa is a "digital journalist" for the @BBC.
Halawa directly influences and creates news content watched by many millions around the world.
In what world can someone like this work for a professional news outlet? pic.twitter.com/r2LIHmZfF2
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2021
“These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC, but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating,” a BBC spokesperson told JTA on Sunday.
Halawa has been working for BBC since 2017 and prior to that, she worked for six months as a researcher for The New Yorker.
Halawa deleted her Twitter account since the screenshot was published.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)