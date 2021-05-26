BBC Opens Probe Into Reporter Who Wrote “Hitler Was Right”

The BBC has launched a probe into one of its reporters who wrote “Hitler was right” on Twitter.

Tala Halawa, a Ramallah-based digital reporter who wrote for BBC as recently as last week, wrote the tweet in 2014 when she was working for a Palestinian radio station, JTA reported.

“#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #Hitler was right #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza,” the tweet stated.

A screenshot of the tweet was published on Sunday by Honest Reporting, an Israeli organization that “promotes fairness and accuracy in media coverage of Israel.”

Tala Halawa is a "digital journalist" for the @BBC. Halawa directly influences and creates news content watched by many millions around the world. In what world can someone like this work for a professional news outlet? pic.twitter.com/r2LIHmZfF2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 23, 2021

“These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC, but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating,” a BBC spokesperson told JTA on Sunday.

Halawa has been working for BBC since 2017 and prior to that, she worked for six months as a researcher for The New Yorker.

Halawa deleted her Twitter account since the screenshot was published.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)