Israeli Woman Fined NIS 5,000 A Month For Refusing To Accept Get

The Jerusalem Beis Din has imposed an ongoing weekly fine on a woman who refuses to accept a get from her husband

The fine of NIS 1,250 a week was approved by Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau and also received the legal approval of Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut.

The couple involved in the case married 30 years ago in the United States, have eight children and immigrated to Israel about 15 years ago. They have had ongoing marital problems and over the years many attempts have been made to resolve their disputes.

Eventually, the members of the Jerusalem Regional Rabbinical Court concluded that the couple’s differences are irreconcilable and both parties wanted a divorce. However, the woman has repeatedly refused to accept a get until a number of financial and property demands are met.

After a review of the proceedings and piskei din by the Beis Din HaGadol, a decision was made to impose sanctions and court-ordered restrictions on the recalcitrant wife, including a ban on leaving the country, obtaining or holding a passport and driver’s license, engaging in a profession that requires a license, and opening or maintaining a bank account, including withdrawing checks from an account.

Rav Dovid Lau wrote: ”Restrictions will be imposed on the woman who refuses to adhere to the piskei Beis Din and accept a get from her husband, despite the Beis Din’s psak that she is obligated to divorce. The woman brought all the property disputes to the [secular] court so her refusal to divorce is not connected to the deliberations on her property claims.”

Rav Lau continued by detailing the tremendous efforts that were made to reach a compromise with the woman and conclude the matter peacefully, including additional financial incentives, all to no avail as she persisted in refusing to obey the Beis Din’s ruling.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)