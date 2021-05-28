Suspects Who Threw Rocks At Baby In Jerusalem Arrested

Two suspects who allegedly threw rocks at a car in Jerusalem on Yom Yerushalayim, injuring a 7-month-old baby on the head, have been arrested, Israel Police stated on Thursday.

The baby’s parents were driving in Jerusalem with the baby strapped into the back seat when their car was hit by rocks hurled by the suspects. The baby was struck on the head and was moderately injured and the car sustained heavy damage.

On Thursday, the detainment of the suspects, residents of east Jerusalem in their 20s, was extended until May 31.

תינוקת בת 7 חודשים נפצעה כשנסעה ברכב עם הוריה לאחר שהמשפחה הותקפה ביום ירושלים ע"י תושבים ערבים. המשטרה הגישה היום הצהרת תובע נגד החשודים – תושבי שכונת א-טור. pic.twitter.com/ou8fR3aTb4 — סולימאן מסוודה سليمان مسودة (@SuleimanMas1) May 27, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)