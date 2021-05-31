Eitan: “Where’s Ima & Abba?,” Manager: “It’s All My Fault, I’ll Have To Face G-d”

Eitan Biran, the 5-year-old Israeli survivor of the cable car disaster in Italy, began asking for his parents on Friday and questioning where he is.

His first words were: “Where am I? Where’s Ima and Abba?” Italian media reported. He also complained that his throat hurt. His aunt Aya, who is a doctor and lives in Italy, is with Eitan at his bedside as well as his grandmother.

“Eitan is now conscious in the intensive care unit and is speaking with his aunt and looking around,” a hospital spokesperson said. “Clinically, he’s still critical condition due to thoracic and abdominal trauma and limb fractures.”

According to Italy’s La Stampa daily newspaper, doctors told Eitan that he has been sleeping for several days.

Meanwhile, the three suspects in the crash, have been released from custody as the judge did not believe they posed a flight risk or were likely to tamper with the evidence, La Stampa reported. The suspects have admitted to deactivating the cable car’s emergency brake system in order to avoid shutting down the site to have it thoroughly repaired.

One of the suspects, service manager Gabriele Tadini, was released to house arrest. Tadini was quoted as saying: “It’s all my fault. I feel a terrible burden on my conscience and in front of G-d. I’m praying.”

Tadini said they never imagined the lead cable, which was in good condition and showed no signs of wear, could break. “It was an accident that wouldn’t happen even once in a million times,” he said.

The suspects are facing a number of charges of manslaughter and negligent disaster.

The mayor of the city where the cable car is located told the London Times over the weekend that three Italian families have offered to adopt Eitan. “Luckily Eitan has aunts, uncles and a family that will support him and help him overcome this pain, but these offers make us understand there is still a lot of humanity in this world.”

Additionally, Jewish organizations in Italy have raised $50,000 for Eitan.

