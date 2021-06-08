ISRAEL: New Gov’t Gains Majority, Will Be Sworn In On Sunday

The new government headed by Natali Bennett and Yair Lapid will be sworn in on Sunday, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced on Tuesday morning.

A vote will also be held in the Knesset on Sunday to elect the new Knesset speaker, with Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy expected to be elected to replace Levin.

“The deliberation and vote for the establishment of the government will be held during a special Knesset session on Sunday, June 13th,” Levin stated. “On the same day, a vote will also take place to elect the Knesset Speaker of the 24th Knesset.”

Yamina MK Nir Orbach announced on Tuesday morning that he has decided to vote for the new government, which means that the government has the support of a slim majority of 61 MKs.

The coalition must submit their coalition agreements 24 hours before the vote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)