Rivlin Asks Prince Charles To Intervene In Saving UK Baby’s Life

President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday sent a letter to Prince Charles requesting that he intervene in the case of Alta Fixsler.

“Your Royal Highness, I am writing to you today on a matter of grave and urgent humanitarian importance,” the president wrote. “As you may know, a recent High Court ruling in the case of two-year-old Alta Fixsler of Manchester has given doctors permission to switch off the life-support treatment that is keeping her alive.”

“It is the fervent wish of her parents, who are devoutly religious Jews and Israeli citizens, that their daughter be brought to Israel. Their religious beliefs directly oppose ceasing medical treatment that could extend her life and have made arrangements for her safe transfer and continued treatment in Israel.”

“I know that representations have been made to HM Government on this matter, but I feel that the unique circumstances warrant a personal intervention on my part to you. It would be a tragedy if these parents’ wishes could not be accommodated in a way that respects both the law and their religious beliefs.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri both sent letters this week to the UK government asking that Alta’s parents be allowed to transfer her to Israel. Edelstein emphasized that two hospitals in Israel have expressed willingness to treat her.

Deri also spoke with Israel’s Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovoli and the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Divison Eyal Siso about efforts to resolve the issue.

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky has ruled that everything should be done in order to bring Alte to Israel as it is a case of hatzalas nefashos.

