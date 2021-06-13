10 Crews, 6 Planes Fight Fires Near J-m, Homes Evacuated, Route 1 Closed

A fire broke out in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevaseret Tzion on Sunday afternoon and spread dangerously close to residential areas.

Ten firefighting teams are at the scene battling the fire as well as six aircraft.

Police evacuated residents from some homes in Mevaseret Tzion as well as the residents of a nursing home in the nearby town of Motza.

Route 1 from Mevaseret Tzion to Jerusalem has been closed/

Another fire broke out at the Lifta Nature Reserve at the entrance to Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, Channel 12 News reported.

Like the wildfires that broke out outside Jerusalem last week, firefighters believe the fires on Sunday may be the result of arson.

שריפת חורש פרצה ליד מבשרת ציון, תושבים בקו הבתים הראשון בשכונת נוף הרים מפונים@VeredPelman

(צילום: לילך גביש)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)