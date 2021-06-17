The 2nd Time: Ra’am MK Threatens To Torpedo Bennett-Lapid Gov’t

Ra’am MK Saeed Alkharumi seems to have formed a habit of making threats. It began on Sunday morning when he threatened to oppose the new government due to his dissatisfaction with some parts of the coalition agreements regarding the Negev.

Ultimately, Alkharumi absented himself from the vote rather than voting against the government. But his threats regarding the Negev continue, with a new threat made on Wednesday on Facebook, Arutz Sheva reported.

“If the government doesn’t provide satisfactory solutions to the problem of unrecognized villages and the Bedouin settlement in the Negev in the near future, this will have political consequences,” Alkharumi stated.

Following Alkharumi’s threats, Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Strook slammed the new government.

“Just like the Oslo Accords, the agreements with Ra’am are just a platform for the ongoing blackmail of the Muslim Brotherhood without which the government would instantly fall. The ink [of the coalition agreements] has yet to dry, and preparations are already being made for ‘flexibility’ in the Family Reunification Law, as well as the implementation of the Kaminetz Law [against illegal Arab construction].”

“[Ra’am chairman] Mansour Abbas understands very well that the prime minister’s stability rests with him and is acting accordingly.”

