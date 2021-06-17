FIGHT TO SAVE ALTA: Chief Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Joins Efforts To Save Alta’s Life

Many efforts have been made to save the life of two-year-old Alta Fixsler of Manchester after a UK court ruled that she must be disconnected from life-support despite her parents’ objections on personal and religious grounds.

Alta and her parents are Israeli citizens and Israeli senior officials have engaged in extensive efforts to intervene in the case, all to no avail, despite the fact that Israeli hospitals have expressed willingness to treat her and the transfer will be carried out at no expense to the UK.

Askanim are now requesting that the public sign a petition appealing to UK authorities to allow Alta to be transferred to Israel. The petition can be signed here.

Chief Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak was the latest Israeli official to engage in efforts to save Alta’s life by sending a letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury of the Church of England.

Last week, President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter to Prince Charles on the issue, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Shas leader Aryeh Deri sent letters to the UK government asking that Alta’s parents be allowed to transfer her to Israel. Edelstein emphasized that two hospitals in Israel have expressed willingness to treat her.

Deri also spoke with Israel’s Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovoli and the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Divison Eyal Siso about efforts to resolve the issue.

UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler is also engaging in extensive efforts to assist the family. “We appealed to the UK’s Health Minister and the Attorney General requesting to bring Alta to Israel,” a statement from his office said.

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky has ruled that everything should be done in order to bring Alte to Israel as it is a case of hatzalas nefashos.

Anyone interested in financially assisting the family can click here.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)