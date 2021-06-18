And Now It’s Anti-Semite Tlaib’s Turn: “Israel’s ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Funded By The US”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib published an outrageous tweet on Wednesday accusing Israel of a “decades-long ethnic cleansing project.”

After Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday morning in response to the launching of terror balloons from Gaza into Israel which ignited a number of fires, Tlabi chose to condemn Israel without mentioning the arson balloons.

“After racist and violent ‘death to Arabs’ marches earlier today in Jerusalem, children in Gaza are being woken by bombs in the middle of the night,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Israel’s government doesn’t value Palestinian lives. It has managed a decades-long ethnic cleansing project, funded by the U.S.”

After racist and violent "death to Arabs" marches earlier today in Jerusalem, children in Gaza are being woken by bombs in the middle of the night. Israel's government doesn't value Palestinian lives. It has managed a decades-long ethnic cleansing project, funded by the U.S. https://t.co/LTEVu3Zr9P — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 16, 2021

The launching of incendiary balloons continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with eight fires ignited in Israel’s southern region.

עוטף עזה | טרור האש דיווח ראשוני (16:40) על 4 שרפות בשטח המועצה אזורית אשכול. נבדק חשד לבלוני תבערה. בכך, מספר השריפות מתחילת היום (חמישי), עולה ל- 8. חדשות בטחון שדה קרדיט תמונות : חדשות בטחון שדה , חמ"ל דרום עוד בהמשך ⁦⬇️⁩ pic.twitter.com/ugAhrqPQYl — דבורה 🐝⁦🇮🇱🟢 (@devorah555) June 17, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)