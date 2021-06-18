Our Open House is Different. Find Out Why.

Sara Schenirer’s Undergraduate Open House provides everything you need for your next steps.

Fresh out of a year in seminary, post-seminary students face a confusing array of educational choices and open houses. Each one promises career advice, guidance, financial aid assistance, and unlimited options.

Our Open House is Different.

At Sara Schenirer, we won’t overwhelm you with options or gimmicks. We’re here to provide clear, relevant, and current information so that you can make informed and clear decisions. After all, your future is at stake.

At our Open House, on Sunday, June 20th at 8 PM, we’ll walk you through the details of six popular and highly-sensible undergraduate options such as Psychology, Speech, Accounting, Business Administration, Education, ABA, and Social Work. We’ll also explain how to plan for graduate school wisely.

Since finances are such a big piece of the puzzle, our financial aid advisors will clearly explain all aspects of applying and qualifying for maximum financial aid through FAFSA.

Our TOP TEN QUESTIONS THAT POST-SEMINARY STUDENTS ask is always a crowd favorite for it’s practical and spot-on focus on the things you’re wondering about.

The real treat, however, is the bonus session, Choosing the Career That’s Right For You. When that’s done, you’ll have clarity about which degrees to pursue and you’ll feel empowered to make smart choices.

This is a great option for girls from everywhere in New York and out of town.

However, if you live in New Jersey, (think: Lakewood, Deal, Passaic, Edison, Long Branch), you’ll want to join us on Tuesday, June 22nd at 8 PM so you can find out how you can apply for FULL NJ financial aid to make your degree no cost! Just be sure to choose the NJ resident option when registering.

Whether you live in New York, Florida, or Lakewood, we have the degree program for you!

One more way that we’re different – all Open House attendees will receive a $50 voucher toward their future application fee.

3 ways to Register:

Web: https://sarasch.com/open- house/

Email [email protected]

Phone: 718-633-8557 ext. 37