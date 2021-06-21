ISRAELS NEW GOVERNMENT: For 1st Time, On Yair Lapid’s Order: “Pride Flag” Flown At Foreign Ministry

Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued an order on Monday for the pride flag to be flown from the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to mark Pride Month.
“For the first time ever, I ordered this morning to fly the pride flag from the Foreign Ministry to mark the events of Pride Month,” Lapid stated.
“The Foreign Ministry and its employees set an example of tolerance, fraternity, and freedom.”
Idan Roll, a member of Lapid’s party Yesh Atid who is now serving as the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Minister, is gay.
“Flying the pride flag proudly alongside the Israeli flag at the Foreign Ministry is an important message nationally and internationally,” Roll said.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Let’s see how Raam feels about this.
Too bad Lapid’s parent weren’t homosexuals!
(For the ignorant: He wouldn’t have been born)
They are asking for it
Evil wicked RASHA! Cursed are the parents who beget such a evil wicked son.
This is what the Satmar Rebbi’s ruach hakodesh was referring to.
The Foreign Ministry and its employees set an example of tolerance, fraternity, and freedom.” Not only is the foreign ministry not setting an example of tolerance, but they actually are setting an example of מרים ידו נגד השם Lifting their hand up against G-d!! Quite literally.
השם the אדון הכל declared this a תועבה hence it is absolutely inconsequential what lapid ימח שמו וזכרונו feels is the nice appellation for this heinous act.
תועיבה
Although I am neither Satmar nor Brisk, I must admit that evidently the TRUE COLORS of Theadore Herzl’s country are coming out in public.