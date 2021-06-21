ISRAELS NEW GOVERNMENT: For 1st Time, On Yair Lapid’s Order: “Pride Flag” Flown At Foreign Ministry

Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued an order on Monday for the pride flag to be flown from the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to mark Pride Month.

“For the first time ever, I ordered this morning to fly the pride flag from the Foreign Ministry to mark the events of Pride Month,” Lapid stated.

“The Foreign Ministry and its employees set an example of tolerance, fraternity, and freedom.”

Idan Roll, a member of Lapid’s party Yesh Atid who is now serving as the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Minister, is gay.

“Flying the pride flag proudly alongside the Israeli flag at the Foreign Ministry is an important message nationally and internationally,” Roll said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)