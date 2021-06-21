David Weprin Blessed By The Satmar Grand Rebbe And By Multiple Other Rebbe’s

Assemblymember David Weprin, a top-tier candidate for New York City Comptroller, has been endorsed by a group of prominent Queens’s rabbis and Jewish community leaders, and he has also been endorsed by United Borough Park, United Crown Heights, Rockaway Jewish Alliance and the Flatbush Jewish Community as well, further cementing Weprin’s support among the community in which he has been an active and lifelong member.

Assemblymember David Weprin, a top tier candidate for NYC Comptroller, announced that he was blessed by the Grand Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum, one of the two grand rebbes of the Satmar Hasidic movement.

Assemblymember David Weprin also met and was blessed by the Munkatcher Rebbe, the Chernobyl Rebbe and the Sadigura Rebbe.

These Rebbe’s lead tens of the thousands of orthodox Jews in the New York City area. Weprin is the only orthodox Jewish candidate in the race.

“As an observant Jew and a father and grandfather of Jewish children and grandchildren, Rabbi Teitelbaum’s (list other Rabbi’s names) blessing gives me enormous nachas,” said Weprin. “To earn the trust and support of these Rebbe’s and their congregations is a great honor-one that I do not take lightly. I expect to be the Comptroller of all New Yorkers, and my background – not only is the State Assembly and the City Council – but also in private finance roles, makes me the best candidate by far to assume the role of the chief fiduciary officer of the City of New York.”

“All politics is local and having the support of my own community is much appreciated, said Weprin. “As a proud observant Jew and a New Yorker worried for the future of our great city, I know my background in government and the private sector is the one that can steer us through some tough fiscal times. With the help of hashem, my neighbors, friends, and community leaders like these standing behind me, I am sure we will win on June 22nd.”

Weprin is the only candidate endorsed by all five police unions and by the NY Daily News.

Weprin is also the only candidate running for Comptroller with the necessary municipal financial experience, having balanced the City’s budget as Chair of the City Council’s Finance Committee for eight consecutive years. He guided the City’s finances through the post-9/11 recession and the 2008 recession. Previously in his public service career, Weprin served as the Deputy Superintendent of Banks and Secretary of the Banking Board for New York State, where he was a watchdog of nearly $2 trillion, regulating more than 3,000 financial institutions and financial service firms in New York State, including international banking institutions, mortgage brokers, and mortgage bankers.

Currently Chair of the New York State Assembly’s Committee on Correction, Weprin has championed critical legislation reforming our criminal justice system. He has authored groundbreaking legislation including the Adoptee Bill of Rights and the Religious Garb Bill and has made standing up for middle-class New Yorkers a central theme of his campaign for Comptroller.