Lapid Talks To Pelosi, Says Renewing Ties With Dems One Of Key Goals

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke by phone on Tuesday with US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“The two had a warm and positive conversation and discussed the importance of bipartisan support for Israel in the United States,” the Foreign Ministry stated. Lapid “thanked Pelosi for her longstanding support of Israel and the two agreed to remain in touch.”

“Very pleased to talk with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to congratulate him on his new position and the new government,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter. “We discussed the strong relationship and shared values between our two countries.

Lapid also spoke by phone on Tuesday with the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI), an organization that strives to increase support for Israel in the Democratic Party, led by Mark Mellman, Lapid’s top political strategist.

Lapid told DMFI that “reinvigorating Israel’s relationship with Democrats is one of his central objectives” in his position as foreign minister.

Lapid “emphasized his enthusiasm for working closely with the Biden administration and conveyed his deep appreciation for the warm reception the new Israeli government received from the administration, as well as for its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

Lapid also “indicated that Israel will continue to find ways to benefit all the people of the region and narrow the conflict with the Palestinians.”

