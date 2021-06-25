In 1st For Bennett-Lapid Gov’t, Construction In Yehuda, Shomron Approved

Israel’s Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee on Wednesday approved new construction in Yehuda and Shomron, a first for the Bennett-Lapid government.

A total of 31 building projects were approved, including a mall in Mishor Adumim, a school in Elkanah, shuls and schools in Karnei Shomron and Kfar Adumim, and housing units in Yitzhar.

Following the decision, the Yesha Council told the Defense Ministry that more approvals are needed in the near future.

“We’ve been waiting for half a year for the approval of homes and it still hasn’t happened,” the committee stated. “The building committee must immediately convene to approve the building of housing units throughout the region. We’ve waited long enough.”

