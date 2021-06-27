IDF, Hatzalah, ZAKA Send Delegations To Miami, El Al Covers Airfare

Israel’s IDF is sending a delegation to Miami to assist in search and rescue efforts, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Motzei Shabbos.

Gantz and the Foreign Ministry approved the dispatch of a team of Home Front Command soldiers following talks with officials in Miami.

“A Home Front Command delegation will leave for Miami to assist in the rescue efforts in the terrible disaster,” Gantz stated. “The delegation…will include engineering and rescue specialists. As with every mission, the IDF and the defense establishment are ready to respond, act, and assist. Every effort will be made to save lives and support the Jewish community and our American friends.”

United Hatzalah, in cooperation with El Al, sent a Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to assist victims of the disaster by providing psychological support.

“At the request of the Miami Jewish Federation, who expressed to us the urgent need for this kind of assistance, six of our dedicated professionals will fly to Miami on Motzei Shabbos to assist to those in need,” said Eli Beer, President of United Hatzalah. “When we contacted El Al about the possibility of having this mission, they were eager to help and decided to fully sponsor the flights for the team.”

“I myself was the benefactor of the kindness of the entire South Florida community during my fight with COVID-19 last year and if I were able to go myself on this mission I would,” Beer continued. “I am sending my best people on this mission in order to provide as much help as we can.”

A delegation of ZAKA volunteers is also preparing to leave to Miami to assist in locating and extricating casualties from the rubble.

Everyone is incredibly grateful to Israel & several countries in Latin America for their offers to send search & rescue teams to Surfside. We have forwarded those offers to the state & local authorities leading the rescue operation. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 26, 2021

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai left on Motzei Shabbos to Miami to provide support and assistance to the Jewish community affected by the disaster.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz both spoke with Florida Governor Ron de Santis on Motzei Shabbos to offer their condolences and support.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)