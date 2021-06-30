Shul Congregation Requests That Pittsburgh Killer’s Life Be Spared

0
In this Oct. 27, 2018 photo, Rabbi Eli Wilansky lights a candle after a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The three congregations sharing space at the Tree of Life synagogue relocated after an anti-Semitic gunman killed 11 worshippers. In March 2020, the congregations dispersed from their new locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and switched to virtual services. (Steph Chamber/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

One of the congregations in the building of the Tree of Life shul in Pittsburgh which was targeted by a gunman in 2018 has asked that the perpetrator’s life be spared, JTA reported.

White supremacist Robert Bowers, 49, killed 11 Jews during the massacre, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the US.

Bruce Herschlag, the president of Congregation Dor Chadash, sent a letter last week to US Attorney General Merrick Garland with the request, according to a WESA radio report on Friday.

Justice in the ongoing trial of Robert Bowers, 49, should be achieved “in a manner that is both consistent with our religious values and that spares us from the painful ordeal of prolonged legal maneuvering,” Herschlag wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)