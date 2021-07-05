Meron State Commission Begins Investigation

Israel’s state commission of inquiry began its work on Sunday, requisitioning all documents related to the planning of the Lag B’Omer events at Meron as well as internal government reports on the disaster.

The head of the commission, former chief justice Miriam Naor, ordered Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to transfer the material within 30 days. Naor will also requisition documents from the National Center for the Development of Holy Places, the Meron HaGalil Regional Council, and the committee that administers Kever Rabbi Shimon.

Since the commission’s investigation is taking place alongside the criminal investigations being carried out by the state comptroller and police, Naor will meet with Mandelblit to discuss how to avoid conflicts between the various probes.

The commission has a budget of 6 million shekels ($1.83 million) and is expected to take about one-two years to reach its final conclusions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)