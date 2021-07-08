New COVID Variant Found In Israel As Daily Cases Surge

A new coronavirus variant, the “Delta Plus” has been discovered in Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

The Delta Plus variant is slightly different than the quickly spreading Delta variant, with the Delta Plus version containing an extra mutation in the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

There are at least two versions of the Delta Plus variant spreading worldwide. It has been found in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Russia, Nepal, Japan, Portugal, and now Israel.

Four Israelis have been diagnosed with the new variant as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases in Israel have been rising sharply in the past several weeks. Over 500 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday for the second day in a row, the highest number of cases in months. Health Ministry officials warned that the number of daily coronavirus cases will reach 1,000 by next week.

The number of seriously ill patients has increased to 40, the highest number in four months, with 16 patients ventilated. However, the number of seriously ill patients is relatively low in light of the number of active cases since the majority of current virus carriers are children and teens.

There are currently 3,274 active virus causes nationwide. The death toll stands at 6,429.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)