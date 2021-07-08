Schumer Obtains Visa For Alta Fixsler: “Photos Of Little Alta Melt My Heart”

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer obtained a US visa for two-year-old Alta Fixsler to enable her parents to bring her to the US to continue her medical care.

Since Alta’s father, Avraham Fixsler, is a US citizen, she is eligible for US citizenship.

Alta is dependent on life support, and as Schumer wrote in a press release about the visa, she is in “grave danger after a UK court ruled to discontinue her care, against the family’s wishes.”

Schumer previously wrote to Karen Pierce, the British Ambassador to the US, requesting that the UK suspend all health decisions regarding Alta.

“All the Fixsler’s want is to follow their faith and get their little girl the best care in the process,” the press release from Schumer’s office stated. “The images of little Alta make your heart melt and to know just how much her parents love her inspires us to do all we can to ensure her best chance. Aside from this federal action of securing a visa, I also offer my most fervent prayers to her and her family.”

Anyone interested in financially assisting the family can click here.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)