WATCH: Despite US Effort To Intervene, IDF Demolishes Terrorist’s Home

The IDF on Thursday demolished the home of Muntassar Shalabi, who murdered yeshivah student Yehuda Guetta, h’yd, 19, and injured two others in a drive-by terror shooting attack on May 2.

The move came despite efforts by Washington to intervene in the matter due to the fact that Shalabi and the rest of his family are US citizens.

The US sent representatives from its embassy in Israel to a hearing in the Supreme Court on the matter and also expressed concerns to the Israeli government. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected the appeal against the demolition of the home.

הבוקר נהרס הבית בו התגורר מונתסר שלבי, שביצע את הפיגוע בו נרצח יהודה גואטה בצומת תפוח בחודש מאי@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/tmFn32ORbC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 8, 2021

The demolition was delayed due to the US intervention but Israeli officials at the time said that they will ultimately carry out the demolition even if it means a conflict with the US.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)