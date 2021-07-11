WATCH MOVING VIDEO: Surfside Pays Tribute, Says Goodbye To IDF Delegation

The IDF’s Home Front Delegation assisting the rescue efforts in Surfside returned to Israel over the weekend, with some members leaving on Motzei Shabbos and others on Sunday.

A ceremony was held on Motzei Shabbos to thank the members of the delegation for their selfless work, attended by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, Miami police, fire and rescue services and local residents.

Levine Cava presented medals to the members of the delegation and gave the commander of the delegation, Col. Golan Vach, a key to the city as a token of gratitude.

As the members of the delegation, holding the Israeli flag, left the site for the last time, they were applauded by city officials, members of the US rescue teams and local residents. The members of the delegation worked tirelessly in 12-hour shifts in intense heat and pouring rain.

Below are photos of Col. Vach carefully removing Sifrei Kodesh from the rubble of the disaster.

When the delegation first arrived, the IDF’s operational analysis team of the Intelligence Directorate’s “Unit 9900”, which specializes in visual intelligence, built a three-dimensional (3-D) model of the collapsed building which greatly assisted the rescue teams to know exactly where to search for the victims.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)