As Virus Deaths Surge In Russia, The Jewish Community Is Hit

Russia is grappling with a surge of coronavirus infections since early June, with the number of daily cases increasing from about 9,000 to 23,000 in a month’s time. There’s also been a record spike in deaths, with Russia’s coronavirus task force saying it is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

The Jewish community in Moscow has not been spared. A 36-year-old member of the community passed away of the virus on Monday, leaving a wife and four children.

Amiel Binyaminov, z’l, grew close to Yiddishkeit in recent years and became an active member of the community.

Sadly, a member of the community also passed away of the virus a day earlier, on Sunday. Mr. Michael Gloz, z’l, in his 60s, served as the first president of The Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia (FJCR).

Last week, Russian Chief Rabbi Rav Berel Lazar called for all Jews in the country to be vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine, which is free for all Russian citizens.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)