Yeshivat Sha’alvim Launches Memorial In Memory Of Donny Morris Z”L Who Passed Away In The Meron Tragedy

As a nation, we have known many tragedies throughout our history. The time period we find ourselves in now commemorates some of our most devastating events.

More recently, Klal Yisrael in general, and our community in particular, have suffered the calamitous events of the Meron tragedy on L’ag B’omer.

Donny Morris, z”l, was in the midst of a very special year of aliyah in Torah and growing closer to Hashem at Yeshivat Sha’alvim, when the truly unfathomable occured. Donny’s pure Neshama left us that evening in Meiron, but his memory will continue to effect all of us until the coming of Moshiach.

As a nation, as well, we have learned that the way to respond to destruction is by rebuilding.

It is in that spirit of rebuilding from loss, Yeshivat Sha’alvim has embarked on the construction of the Donny Morris Torah Learning Center. The center will include a beautiful state of the art class room Beit Midrash, a quiet learning room, and a breath taking garden which will be used by the talmidim for outdoor learning.

Please join us in commemorating the extraordinary life of this emerging Ben Torah, by contributing to this vibrant, and meaningful Torah Center!

