Agudah’s Yeshiva Services Dept Announces Website Resource To Serve Yeshivas And Day Schools

Agudah’s Yeshiva Services Department is glad to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The website was designed to serve as a vital resource for schools, with our compliance and guidance memos, as well as important dates and deadlines posted. The search function enables schools to find memos on any topic that we have disseminated information about. There is also a calendar with upcoming dates and deadlines that can be synced with your personal calendar.

The Yeshiva Services Department champions and guides yeshivos and day schools, advocates for resources at all levels of government, educates and guides yeshiva leadership, and defends yeshivos and their unique character under the guidance of Gedolei Yisroel, ensuring the continued growth of Klal Yisroel.

We are hopeful that our new website will serve as a helpful resource to schools and further the learning of tinokos shel bais rabban.

Please check out our website at agudah.org/ys.

If you have any questions or would like to join our mailing list for NY schools, you can reach out to us at [email protected].