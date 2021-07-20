Ben & Jerry’s Israel: “Don’t Boycott Us, We Withstood Intense Pressure”

As the furor over Ben and Jerry’s announcement of its boycott of Jewish communities in Yehudah and the Shomron continues, the CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Israel implores Israelis not to boycott his franchise, saying that he has resisted intense pressure to stop selling to Yehudah and Shomron and due to his refusal, the company has informed him that they will not extend his franchise agreement.

CEO Avi Zinger explained that anyone boycotting the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sold in Israel is only harming his franchise which employs hundreds of Israeli workers.

In a video he posted on social media on Tuesday, he said: “We’re continuing to sell throughout Israel and will not give in to the pressure and boycott of Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s Global. Ice cream is not part of politics. We call on Israelis to continue buying the Israeli product which provides a livelihood for hundreds of employees in the south.”

שתפו! אנחנו ממשיכים למכור בכל ישראל, ולא ניכנע ללחץ ולחרם של יוניליוור ובן אנד ג'ריס העולמית.

גלידה היא לא חלק מהפוליטיקה. אנו קוראים לישראלים להמשיך לקנות את התוצרת הישראלית המפרנסת מאות עובדים באיזור הדרום.

צפו באבי זינגר, מנכ"ל החברה >> pic.twitter.com/kEKA16oQdF — Ben & Jerry's Israel (@BenJerrysIsrael) July 19, 2021

“I heard about the decision more or less together with everyone but I’ve been pressured for a year and a half to halt distribution to Yehuda and the Shomron,” Zinger told Channel 12 News. “Of course, I opposed it all along. The pressure has increased ever since the operation in Gaza.”

“I did not give in to their demands and I’ll continue not to give in,” Zinger stressed. “I’ve been with them for 25 years, I brought it to Israel. I was informed two hours ago that since I am not willing to cooperate on this issue, they will not extend my agreement [when it expires] in a year and a half.”

Zinger added that Unilever [which owns Ben & Jerry’s] sells other products in Yehudah and the Shomron. “They operate here. They have factories and hundreds and thousands of workers. They can’t deny the situation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)