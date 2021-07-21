Ben & Jerry’s Israel Sales Increase By 21%

Ben & Jerry's employees in Israel. (Twitter)

Ben & Jerry’s Israel reported a 21% increase in sales on Tuesday evening, a day after Ben & Jerry’s Global announced it was boycotting Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron.

Ben & Jerry’s Israel, an independent franchise of the global company, has rebuffed the boycott and is losing its license as a result. The company has a factory in Be’er Tuvia, a moshav in southern Israel, which employs hundreds of Israelis.

“There’s been a significant increase in sales of our ice cream since the morning, a 21% increase of a normal day’s sales,” Ben & Jerry’s Israel said in a statement.

“Don’t stop! We have to pressure the Unilever Corporation, the owner of Ben and Jerry’s Global, to reverse its decision.”

Several public figures on Tuesday traveled to Ben & Jerry’s factory in Be’er Tuvia, including Shas MK Moshe Arbel, to offer their support to the company.

Shas MK Moshe Arbel shows his support for Ben & Jerry’s.

Immediately after the boycott announcement, social media in Israel was abuzz with irate Israelis saying they would no longer purchase Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, with one MK even videoing herself throwing out an entire pint of ice cream that was in her freezer. However, shortly later it became apparent that boycotting the ice cream sold in Israel will only harm the Israeli franchise, which is losing its license due to the owner’s refusal to refrain from selling ice cream in the so-called “occupied territories.”

Instead, Israelis went on a Ben & Jerry’s shopping spree!

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)