Historic Move: Chareidi Is Appointed As Commander Of Negev Unit

A Chareidi commander was appointed as the commander of the Defenders of the Negev company of the Israel Air Force on Wednesday, Arutz Sheva reported.

First Lieutenant Shmuel Kirsch is a Chabad chassid from a prominent family in the community, married with one child. His father serves as the Chabad Rav of Tzur Hadassah and his grandfather serves as the Chabad Rav in Beitar Illit.

The Negev unit at the Nevatim army base, part of the Nachal Chareidi track,

is active in air base defense, with its trained fighters mainly protecting the base and its vital assets, including F-35 fighter jets.

The base requires an extra high level of protection due to its proximity to Har Chevron and the many illegal infiltrators in the area. The soldiers also carry out operational activities in Yehuda and Shomron for about three months a year like all combat battalions in the IDF.

Kirsch is the first commander who was recruited from within the unit.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)