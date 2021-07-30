UNESCO Recognizes German Jewish Cities As World Heritage Sites

UNESCO added to its list of world heritage sites the former Jewish cultural centers located on the Rhine river in Germany. The cities of Speyer, Worms, and Mainz, which were all very active centers of Jewish culture and learning have been recognized for their roles as being the cradles of European Jewish culture and scholarship in the Middle Ages.

UNESCO, which is the cultural body of the United Nations, recognized the cities otherwise known as the ShUM sites.

The three cities were highly influential in their contributions to Jewish language, religious studies, and religious architectural style.

The European Jewish Congress told the media that “The move marks the first-ever UNESCO recognition of Jewish cultural heritage in Germany.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said: “What a wonderful gift in this anniversary year, in which we are remembering 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany.”

According to the UNESCO website the preserved sites “comprise the Speyer Jewry-Court, with the structures of the synagogue and women’s shul (Yiddish for synagogue), the archaeological vestiges of the yeshiva (religious school), the courtyard and the still intact underground mikveh (ritual bath), which has retained its high architectural and building quality. The property also comprises the Worms Synagogue Compound, with its in situ post-war reconstructions of the 12th-century synagogue and 13th-century women’s shul, the community hall (Rashi House), and the monumental 12th-century mikveh. The series also includes the Old Jewish Cemetery in Worms and the Old Jewish Cemetery in Mainz.”

On Monday, the World Heritage Committee added 13 cultural sites to UNESCO’s World Heritage List and one extension to an existing cultural site in Mexico.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)