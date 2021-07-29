UKRAINE TRAGEDY: 1 Niftar Was A Chasan, Bereaved Father: “Hashem Knows What’s Good”

Amrom Fromowitz, z’l, one of the three bochurim killed in the terrible accident in Ukraine on Wednesday was a chassan who was soon to be married. Amrom, z’l, 20, the son of Rav Chaim, who is part of the Vizhnitzer chassidus in Monsey, began learning in Eretz Yisrael three years ago in Yeshivas Emek HaTalmud and transferred to the Mir this past year. This past Pesach, he got engaged to a girl from Boro Park.

Habochur Hershy Weiss, z’l, 20, was the son of Reb Moshe Weiss of Golders Green, London. His grandfather is the ba’al chessed, Rav Nachman Reich of “Reich Catering.” Heshy, z’l, learned in Satmar mosdos in London and then traveled to Eretz Yisrael to learn in the Mir.

Habochur Eliezer Brull, z’l, 19, was the son of Reb Yidel Brull of Williamsburg. Lazer learned in Satmar mosdos and then traveled to Eretz Yisrael to learn in Yeshivas Tchebin in Jerusalem, transferring to the Mir in the past year.

אוקראינה. תמונה אחרונה של הבחור אליעזר בריל מוילאמסבורג ליד המטוס, זמן קצר לפני ההתרסקות בה מצא את מותו עם 2 חבריו pic.twitter.com/29MKB5Kswx — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) July 28, 2021

Only hours after the bitter news, Lazer’s father, Reb Yudel, conveyed his gratitude to Hashem for entrusting his son to him for 19 years.

In a message posted in Yiddish on his Whatsapp status, he wrote: “Thank you to Hakadosh Baruch Hu who gave me such a kodesh son for 19 years.”

As if addressing Hashem, he continued: “I chas v’shalom have no complaints against You because You know better than me what’s good for me.”

“Thank you to all my friends who have been calling me without a stop to offer help. I mamash appreciate it.”

The three bochurim, who were part of a larger group of bochurim from the Mir visiting the Ukraine, were at the kever of the Ba’al Shem Tov in Medzhybizh for Shabbos and were on the way to visit kivrei Tzadikim in Poland and Galicia when the accident occurred.

Below, the friends of the niftarim, z’l, sing songs of nechama.

How much longer Father, how much longer😭😭😭 Israeli yeshiva students chant songs of faith and inspiration, after three of their friends were killed in a horrific plane crash in Ukraine. עד מתי, טאטע, עד מתי 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qUoXH3pt3K — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) July 28, 2021

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)