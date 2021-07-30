90 MKs Sign Letter Slamming Boycott, 6  Retract: “Cities In Shomron Are Not Cities In Israel”

Ninety Knesset MKs, representing a wide political spectrum, signed a letter to Unilever on Wednesday slamming Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Yehuda and Shomron.

The letter, initiated by Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari, stated: “This decision to boycott towns and cities in Israel, as well as the company’s attempt to force this boycott practice immediately on the Israeli manufacturer, is an immoral and regrettable decision that harms all residents of Yehudah and Shomron, as well as hundreds of Israeli workers, Jews, and Arabs alike. We urge you to rethink this decision and to amend this injustice.”

The 90 MKs who signed the letter included five Labor MKs, six Blue and White MKs and Deputy Public Security Minister Yair Golan of Meretz, as well as one Druze MK. No other Arab MKs signed it, nor did the other five members of the Meretz party.

However, after the letter was published, Golan of Meretz and the five Labor MKs, Naama Lazimi, Efrat Rayten, Gilad Kariv, Ram Shefa and Emilie Moatti, said that they did not support the final version of the letter.

Golan said he asked his signature to be removed from the letter, saying that it doesn’t reflect his views. “Cities in Yehudah and Shomron aren’t cities in Israel,” he wrote on Twitter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)