Jerusalem Man Is Critically Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Light Rail

A man in his 50s was critically injured on Thursday in an accident between his vehicle and the Jerusalem Light Rail near the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem.

For unknown reasons, the driver plowed into the light rail as it was moving past Herzl Boulevard.

Rescue forces who were called to the scene provided emergency medical treatment to the car driver who was unconscious and suffering from a multi-system injury. They then evacuated him to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in critical condition, sedated and ventilated.

The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)