Israeli Wins Olympic Medal, His Mom Complains Israel Won’t Let Him Marry

Israel celebrated on Sunday when gymnast Arten Dolgopyat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

But nothing in Israel is simple and Dolgopyat’s win spurred an avalanche of complaints against the Rabbinic “establishment” after his mother slammed Israel for not allowing her son, who is not Jewish, to get married.

Dolgopyat’s mother, Angela Bilan, told Radio 103FM that she’s not Jewish but her husband is “and for us, Arten is completely Jewish.” She complained that Israel is claiming her son’s medal but he can’t even get married in the country since he’s not Jewish by the standards of the Rabbanut.

Since Israel’s Law of Return allows anyone with one Jewish grandparent to become a citizen, Dolgopyat’s family moved to Israel from Dnipro, Ukraine when he was 12 to provide him with the best opportunities to develop his gymnastic abilities. Arten said in an interview with an Israeli media outlet several years ago that when his father told him that they were moving to Israel, it was the first time he had even heard of the country. “I knew we were Jewish, but we didn’t celebrate the holidays, and until that moment I hadn’t even heard of Israel,” he said.

Israel does not allow for civil marriage so couples who cannot marry through the Rabbanut must travel abroad in order to register their marriage.

Bilan’s comments aroused a chorus of complaints on social media why the Rabbanut can’t recognize an elite athlete who brought honor to Israel as a Jew.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid), who is also not only a Russian immigrant but a former Olympic athlete as well, was quick to add his voice to the debate.

“It doesn’t make sense that the Rabbanut of the same country that Artem Dolgopyat represented today with honor does not allow him basic civil rights like getting married in the country,” Razvozov tweeted.

“The citizens of Israel, no matter where they were born, should not have to undergo a tedious and humiliating process and be approved or rejected by the Rabbanut in order to get married.”

Vladimir Beliak, another Yesh Atid member who is also a Russian immigrant, used the opportunity to slam “racist politicians.”

“I hope that all those who rushed today to congratulate the champion Artem Dolgopyat, won’t remain silent tomorrow when racist politicians in Knesset go back to bashing immigrants from the former Soviet Union,” he wrote.

Reform Rabbi and Labor MK Gilad Kariv wrote to Dolgopyat that “we will continue to fight to bring you free choice in marriage and divorce.”

In contrast, Chareidi journalist Yishai Cohen wrote in a Kikar H’Shabbat article: “I don’t want to live in a state in which Judaism will be decided according to sports fields and events. I don’t want to live in a state where instead of receiving the ol of Torah and mitzvos, we’re content with receiving medals.”

“And to you politicians: No, to say that a Jew needs to be born to a Jewish mother isn’t racism.”

