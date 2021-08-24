“I Was Wrong:” Israeli Nurse Tells Of The Regrets Of The Unvaccinated

A nurse who works at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah spoke about the regrets of the unvaccinated in a recent interview with Channel 12 News. Almost all the seriously ill coronavirus patients at the hospital are unvaccinated.

Miri Shem-Ad described the suffering of the patients who are struggling to breathe. “Their eyes bulge out of their sockets in their attempts to breathe in more oxygen but the oxygen won’t come in,” she said. “Every shift I lose an average of two patients.”

Shem-Ad spoke about one patient who pleaded with her not to leave him alone as his death approached. “We struggled to save him for several days but he understood that he wouldn’t make it. He grabbed me and said: “Don’t leave me.’ I stayed with him until his eyes closed.”

“A woman after birth who came to us wasn’t vaccinated and neither was her husband,” Shem-Ad added. “She said that she feels like she’s been duped. They saw all the [anti-vax] videos and really thought they were doing the right thing.”

“We see a significant difference between those who are vaccinated versus the unvaccinated. Just this morning, a 49-year-old healthy man – a father of two children – who chose not to get vaccinated, couldn’t breathe anymore. Two minutes before we attached him to the ventilator, I spoke to him briefly to get his permission. He said: ‘I made a mistake.’ He understood this but unfortunately, it’s too late.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)