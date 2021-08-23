“No Tanks In Bnei Brak:” Israeli Gov’t Lowers IDF Exemption Age To 21 For Chareidim

The Israeli government on Sunday approved an enlistment law that includes lowering the age of exemption for Chareidim from IDF service to age 21 for two years.

Lowering the age of exemption for Charedim to age 21 was one of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s campaign promises, with the goal of enabling Chareidim who don’t want to serve in the army to enter the job market at an earlier age. Since IDF exemptions are only granted to full-time yeshivah bochurim, bochurim who don’t want to serve in the army for religious reasons are “forced” to stay in yeshivah even if they wish to leave for various reasons.

However, the law caused conflict among the coalition members in recent weeks as Defense Minister Benny Gantz opposed lowering the age of exemption, insisting that it be maintained at age 24. Ultimately, a compromise was reached on the issue, as detailed below:

The age of exemption will immediately drop to age 21 for the next two years.

After 24 months, the exemption age will be raised to age 22, and after another 12 months, it will be raised to age 23.

At the same time, even when the exemption age is raised to ages 22 and 23, Chareidim can be released from compulsory service at age 21 if they join the labor market by completing a professional job training program or a training program in civilian national service, such as search-and-rescue or emergency services.

Additionally, a team will be formed comprised of representatives of Bennett, Gantz and Alternative Prime Minister Yair Lapid to examine IDF and national service arrangements and formulate a new, broad and updated program in accordance with Israel’s security and labor market needs. The team will present its conclusions by November 2022.

“For decades, the state of Israel has consistently chosen to cut off its nose to spite its face,” Bennett said after the law was approved.

“That is, due to its great anger that the Chareidim aren’t enlisting, it also prevented them from entering the job market until a late age. Today we’re putting an end to this and opening the gates of work and employment to Chareidi youth, without the use of force or tanks in Bnei Brak.”

“This is the correct path for the national interest. The integration of the Chareidi sector in the job market is a top priority for all of us. I am personally excited. This is a historic move for the future of Israel,” Bennet concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)