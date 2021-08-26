UK Muslim Implicated In Other Attacks, Hit Chassid In Face With Glass Bottle

The Muslim man who assaulted two frum Jews last week in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London was implicated in at least two additional attacks on Jews.

On the same day that he assaulted a man in his 60s and a 12-year-old boy, he also struck a chassid in his 30s in the face with a glass bottle.

The man is still at large.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism Yet another racially motivated #Assault Wed 6:40pm Orthodox Jew struck in the face with a bottle @MPSHackney are urgently trying to identify the assailant who went on a racist rampage assaulting multiple Jews over a 3 hour period CAD 6513 22/08/21 pic.twitter.com/9VeTCyTnqK — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) August 24, 2021

London police said they have been informed of a fourth victim as well who has yet to contact them.

“Anyone who recognizes the man, or who witnessed the assault and is yet to speak with officers, is asked to come forward,” police said of the suspect. “Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 4492/20AUG. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)