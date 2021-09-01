As Virus Surges To Record Levels, 2.4M Israeli Kids Return To School

As Israel’s coronavirus rates surge to a record high level, with a study this week showing Israel leading the world in daily COVID cases, almost 2.5 million Israeli children began the school year on Wednesday.

Health Ministry officials said that the start of the school year is likely to lead to a further increase in the infection rate but the government is prioritizing keeping the economy open.

All teachers and school staff members must present a Green Pass to enter school premises, showing proof that they are vaccinated, recovered or tested negative on a recent COVID test. Those who refuse to get tested will be placed on unpaid leave. About 36,000 teachers, teaching aides and other educational staff are currently unvaccinated.

Students under 12 were instructed to bring a note signed by their parents that they received a negative coronavirus test for the first day of school, with rapid coronavirus antigen home test kits available for parents to pick up at schools over the past week. However, the testing cannot be legally enforced and according to a Maariv report, many parents are refusing to cooperate. Additionally, there was a shortage of testing kits and many schools ran out prior to the first day of school.

Education Ministry Director-General Yigal Slovik said that about 250,000 students are currently in quarantine, either because they are positive for COVID or have come into contact with a COVID carrier, and were unable to attend the first day of school.

.

“We must get used to living this way this year,” he said. “The numbers will only go up but most students will continue to learn in person alongside their friends and with their teachers.”

