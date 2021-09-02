Meron Effect: Wire Reels Placed On Roof Of Rav Nachman’s Tzion In Uman

Ukrainian officials, along with Jews around the world, are preparing for Rosh Hashanah, as thousands of Breslover chassidim make their way to the Uman.

In a meeting between senior Ukrainian government officials and the administrators of Ichud Breslov B’Uman, the officials said that photos published every year show dozens of mispallelim reciting the Tikun Haklali on the roof of the tzion and they are concerned that the roof could collapse or mispallelim could fall, chalilah.

A decision was made to ensure the safety of mispallelim by installing wire reels on the roof of the tzion to prevent people from climbing on it.

Israeli media reports said that in the wake of the Meron disaster, Ukrainian officials are putting much effort into implementing various safety measures ahead of Rosh Hashanah. They are especially concerned about the mass recital of the Tikkun Haklali at chatzos on Erev Rosh Hashanah, when tens of thousands of mispallelim gather together at the same time.

They are also implementing a “revolving gate” method for mispallelim to enter Rav Nachman’s kever on erev Rosh Hashanah to prevent too many people from entering at once.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)