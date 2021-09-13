Israeli MD: “Younger Unvaccinated Patients Taking The Beds Of Older Vaccinated Patients”

Prof. Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer who is considered one of the most senior and experienced doctors in COVID treatment in Israel, painted a bleak picture of the current COVID situation in Israel, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday morning.

“I’ve been crying recently,” Prof. Rahav said. “The mortality from COVD right now is very severe, it’s unbearable. There aren’t enough ICU beds for ventilated COVID patients.”

“They don’t know enough about treating ventilated patients in some of the COVID wards,” she said. “Patients who aren’t expected to live die because there aren’t enough beds and staff in the ICU. I see this in many hospitals, it’s heartrending.”

“I’ve had to fight for hours to transfer ventilated coronavirus patients to ICUs and every battle is heartbreaking. For example, I fought to transfer a young patient who was attached to an ECMO machine to Tel HaShomer, and now she’s in rehabilitation. If she hadn’t been transferred, her chances of survival would have been very low.”

“The situation in internal medicine wards is catastrophic even without COVID due to the shortage of ICU beds but now everything at once – it’s heartbreaking.”

Prof. Rahav also noted a frightening phenomenon – the treatment of younger unvaccinated patients in place of older vaccinated patients. “Sixty to seventy percent of severely ill patients are unvaccinated, but in intensive care units, they prefer to treat younger patients who are mostly unvaccinated, and in some cases, they take the beds of patients who have been vaccinated who are much older – it’s an outrage.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)