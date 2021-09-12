Palestinian Media Photoshops Smiles On Fugitives’ Faces

The Palestinian security prisoners who were captured by Israel Police over Shabbos were found exhausted, hungry and disheveled and didn’t even have the strength to resist their arrests.

The fugitive’s weariness can be seen clearly on their faces in the photos taken shortly after they were arrested.

Palestinians were outraged at the news of the capture of four of the fugitives, who have been hailed as heroes on the Palestinian street and humiliating photos of exhausted “heroes” would surely lead to a lowered morale among the Palestinian public. Social media outlets quickly came to the rescue with doctored photos of the fugitives with defiant smiles on their faces, handily replacing their looks of defeat with a more appropriate mien.

Gaza media just FaceApp'ed a smile on the 2 recaptured Palestinian terrorists and we can't even. pic.twitter.com/b19iZVpyJV — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) September 10, 2021

FaceApp to the rescue. https://t.co/EvYaoru96K pic.twitter.com/Z4mAajRvZB — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) September 11, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)